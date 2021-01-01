Robber runs from armed robbery scene on city’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on Coldwater Road Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts located at 5201 Coldwater Rd at approximately 7:01 p.m. on reports of an armed robbery, according to the activity log.

Officers at the scene said that there was one robber who ran northwest from the location. Officers are currently looking for the person.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

