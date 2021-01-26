Eastbound Jefferson Blvd. closed as FWPD responds to crash with injuries on downtown’s west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are responding to a multi-car crash with injuries near the Jefferson Boulevard-Washington Boulevard split west of downtown.

FWPD responded to the crash just before 9:15 a.m., according to the police log.

According to police, six total people were involved in the 3-car crash. One person has suffered injuries that are considered serious.

Eastbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard are closed as crews respond to the crash.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather additional information.

This is a developing story, please refresh for more updates.

