FWPD respond to shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood apartments; victim in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police responded Wednesday morning in response to gunshots being fired at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments. They were called to the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive just after 4 a.m.

When FWPD arrived on the scene, they found an adult male outside the apartment building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

FWPD remain at the scene, interviewing witnesses and canvassing the apartment complex for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

This is the third shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments in the past four months.

Back in late August, a person was shot and killed at The Summit on Ridgewood Drive. Another shooting there early last month left a victim with non-life threatening injuries. In addition, FWPD responded to a standoff at the same apartment complex on October 20.

Fort Wayne Police have given no indication that the aforementioned events are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.