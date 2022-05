FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police responded to a crash along Spy Run Avenue on Saturday night.

Police responded near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Wagner Street on reports of a personal injury accident. A video submitted to WANE shows crews responding to the scene. It is unknown if anyone has been hospitalized as a result of the crash.

WANE 15 will update the story with more information as we find out more.