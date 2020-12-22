Man dies after crash with semi at Coliseum Blvd. and Maumee Ave.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A man died early Tuesday after his car and a semi collided.

Police were called to South Coliseum and East Washington Boulevards just after 7:15 a.m. in reference to a crash with injuries. Officers arrived to find a sedan underneath a semi.

Police told WANE 15 the driver was exiting Coliseum Boulevard from the north, heading west toward Fort Wayne. The car collided with a semi that was in the process of turning left onto eastbound Washington Boulevard from Maumee Avenue, heading toward the city of New Haven.

In a release, FWPD said the car did not see the semi in the road as it came off the ramp and crashed into the semi.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Currently, westbound Washington Boulevard is closed. A police spokesperson said around 8 a.m. the road would be closed for a few more hours.

Traffic is being redirected to Coliseum Boulevard. Expect delays in the area.