FWPD: Reported rape in southwest Fort Wayne neighborhood ‘unfounded’

Police are investigating allegations of an attack in a Fort Wayne neighborhood.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have closed an investigation into the reported rape of a minor inside a southwest Fort Wayne subdivision earlier this week, calling it “unfounded.”

It was Monday when police were called to the Whispering Meadows neighborhood off Illinois Road on a report of a rape. A neighbor said a girl came up to her, without pants on, and said she’d been sexually assaulted by a man in a wooded area of the subdivision.

A police K9 was deployed and police asked neighbors for Ring video as they investigated.

The next day, police said they were still investigating but added they had no “conclusive evidence” the sexual assault had happened.

On Thursday then, Fort Wayne Police said in a news release that after looking into statements and video, investigators concluded “the event did not occur.” The teenage girl fabricated the story, a police spokesperson said. Detectives have closed the case.

The teenage girl was never identified. It’s not clear if she could face charges.

“We understand the seriousness of the allegation made and continue to encourage victims to come forward,” the department said in a news release. “We want to assure you we will investigate each allegation fully.”