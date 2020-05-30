FWPD releases account of events that led up to use of tear gas during Friday’s protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department issued a media release late Saturday afternoon detailing the chain of events that led up to the use of tear gas to disperse a large group of people who had gathered to protest downtown in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The following text is take verbatim from the media release:

Yesterday evening a protest was scheduled from 5pm to 8pm at the courthouse square in downtown Fort Wayne. For a time, the protest was and remained peaceful. The crowd began spilling into the street around 7pm and at that point 10 Point Coalition was utilized to get people back onto the sidewalk and lawn. However, the crowd became hostile toward them and began making threats to them. The protest then became increasingly aggressive and police intervention began. Police made several announcements to leave the area, to disperse the crowd. The crowd refused. After several attempts and only after the crowd began jumping on cars and then began hurling rocks and water bottles at officers did the Public Safety Response Team deploy smoke and tear gas.

Rioting ensued for the duration of the evening until about 2:00am. 29 arrests were made throughout the night mostly for Disorderly Conduct and Failing to Leave an Emergency Area. There were a couple of felony arrest one for Criminal Recklessness and Reckless Driving w/ Property Damage. Two officers were injured, both with minor injuries and a few citizens were reported injured but we do not have information on their injuries. FORT WAYNE POLICE DEPARTMENT