FWPD receives personal protective equipment through large donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The managers of Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne presented the Fort Wayne Police Department with 5,000 face masks today.

The face masks were manufactured in Georgia by a company called Nine Line Apparel. They were then purchased by Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne late last month. Today the masks were presented to Captain Martin Bender of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The masks are not made of the same protective material that N95 or surgical masks are created with. Instead, these masks are made of a cloth material that is washable and reusable.

“If we have confirmation when we receive a call that someone is asymptomatic or a positive test, we’ll have our officers wear the N95 masks. But I think that on a day to day basis this will work out really well for our department,” said FWPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said that they currently have a good amount of personal protective equipment, but said that these masks will go a long way in protecting officers.

“So this will be a surplus to us in addition to what we already have. We have N95 masks as well as surgical masks. But we envision these masks being used on a more day to day basis. We are really appreciative of their generous donations to our department and to our men and women on the front-lines,” said Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

Managers from Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne thought of the idea for this donation as a part of the “Subaru to the Rescue” initiative.

“We couldn’t think of a better place to donate to simply because who are the ones that are putting their life on the line? These first responders are out there not sure what they are really walking into. We want to make sure that they are taken care of in keeping us safe,” said Dave Moser, Manager of Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne.

Other groups and organizations around the city have donated to the Fort Wayne Police Department in recent days. The department shared some of the donations on Facebook. The donations include Girl Scout cookies from Girl Scout Troop #20623, disinfecting wipes from the Walmart on Lima Road, and various items from the Lowe’s on Illinois Rd.

