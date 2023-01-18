FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Recently, a photo showing a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer and a young student reading together received national recognition from a branch of the U.S. Justice Department.

The photo shows Officer Juana Saldana connecting with a local student from Guatemala by helping the student read a book.

According to the FWPD, Saldana, who is fluent in Spanish, had been asked by a school in March 2022 to meet the student who had just moved to Fort Wayne and had an extremely limited English vocabulary.

The FWPD also said Saldana “knows the value of mentoring and [taking] time with youth in our community.”

The photo received national recognition from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), a branch of the U.S. Justice Department, through its 9th annual “Community Policing in Action” photo contest.

The photo, along with 11 other national submissions, will be shown on the COPS website for a month.

The FWPD said the photo highlights the department’s efforts to provide a “commitment of service for everyone in the community” and embodies the department’s “dedication to community policing in our city.”