FWPD: No arrests during 2021 Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2021 Three Rivers Festival will go down in history as one of the most lawful in the city’s history.

Fort Wayne Police said Monday that no arrests were made during the nine-day festival, which wrapped up Saturday.

“We are happy to report there were 0 arrests for this year and hope the trend continues for future festivals,” police spokeswoman ​Capt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said in a statement.

This is the first time the Fort Wayne Police Department has made no arrests during TRF since it began keeping records in the 1990s.

