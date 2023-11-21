FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police on Tuesday released the names of two officers involved in the October shooting of a man accused of shooting at police, businesses and cars west of downtown.

Kevin Smith, 46, is accused of opening fire along West Main Street on Oct. 30 after being told to leave O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub that night. Smith allegedly shot at windows at Paula’s on Main, and multiple cars passing by. When FWPD arrived, Smith is accused of running from them despite multiple warnings, according to court documents.

Two officers, identified by FWPD as Wyatt Short and Evan Myers, chased Smith, who was then accused of firing a shot in the direction of the officers.

Court documents said at least one officer fired back in response and hit Smith, who was then taken to the hospital and initially listed in life-threatening condition.

FWPD released a report of both officers’ disciplinary history, and neither was reprimanded for the shooting, according to the documents. Neither was hurt in the shooting.

On Nov. 14, Smith was charged with three counts of criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a handgun and resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot.