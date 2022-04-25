FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were coming from the Rockstar Lounge where they had just watched hip hop and country artist OverTime perform live.

Just a few blocks from the club, the man lost control of the motorcycle and hit the median of North Coliseum Boulevard. The woman riding on the back of the bike with him suffered a head injury so severe medics at the scene called it “life-threatening.”

The man told Fort Wayne Police officers he had two beers.

His blood-alcohol-content, though, measured .13 percent.

Police arrested 41-year-old Justin S. Buys at the scene of the crash, which happened just after midnight on Friday in the 1200 block of North Coliseum Boulevard, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Arriving officers found the motorcycle on its side in the northbound lanes just south of Lake Avenue.

Buys cooperated with officers at the scene and performed road-side sobriety tests when asked, according to court documents. He had mumbled speech, red and watery eyes and a “moderate” smell of alcohol on his breath, court documents said.

He said he had been drinking at Rockstar Lounge at 1002 N. Coliseum Boulevard but that he only had two beers over several hours while at the club, court documents said.

At Allen County Jail, Buys took two chemical breath tests. The first one measured his blood-alcohol-content at .131 percent. Another one about five minutes later pegged it at .132 percent.

Buys is now facing a possible felony charge of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle with an blood-alcohol-content of .08 percent or more, according to court records.

He has a previous misdemeanor conviction of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering another person in Steuben County, according to court records.

Friday, he was released on his own recognizance and ordered not to possess or use any alcohol while his case winds through the legal system. He is also required to submit to regular drug and alcohol testing.

His driving privileges are also suspended.

It’s unclear whether Buys or the woman riding with him were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

An update on the woman’s condition was not available.