Katlynn Thomas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 14-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night has been found.

Katlynn Thomas was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. She went missing from the 2500 block of Gay Street.

Police said she was believed to be in danger.

About an hour after Fort Wayne Police asked for the public’s help to find the girl, the department said she’d been “recovered and is safe.”

No other information was released.