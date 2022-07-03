FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has life-threatening injuries after being wounded Sunday in what Fort Wayne Police believe was a stabbing.

Around 8:52 a.m., police responded to the area of Clay Street and East Washington Boulevard on reports of a man walking around with blood on his clothes. Police found him and reported he had possibly been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The FWPD Homicide Unit and Air Support Unit collected evidence to further investigate. The incident remains under investigation by FWPD Homicide Unit and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.