FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of dealing fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives is now facing 11 felony drug charges and a hefty bond to get out of jail.

City police arrested 32-year-old Melvin Green after vice and narcotics officers pulled over his vehicle at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Fleetwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon. They used their previous undercover buys as probable cause to make a traffic stop on Green, police said in a media release.

During the traffic stop, officers recovered 30 grams of fentanyl and 1.3 grams of marijuana.

Police on Thursday also raided a home in the 2700 block of Harrison Street that Green is accused of using when dealing fentanyl to detectives.

Inside the home detectives found two semi-automatic handguns, nine grams of fentanyl and a little more than three grams of heroin. They also found two semi-automatic handguns, $1,600 in cash and two scales.

Green is facing four Level 2 felony counts of dealing fentanyl, four Level 4 felony counts of dealing fentanyl, one Level 4 felony count of dealing carfentanyl, one Level 5 felony count of dealing heroin and one Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance.

He was booked into Allen County Jail on more than $500,000 bond.