FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a Sunday morning stabbing that left a victim in life-threatening condition on the city’s south side.

Quentine Scott

Quentine Lamar Scott is preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Officers were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane at about 12:51 a.m. in reference to an unknown problem. A man having a hard time breathing had called emergency dispatchers, according to police.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Medics took him to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, but his condition was downgraded to critical upon arriving at an emergency room.

He’s now in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police arrested Scott shortly after arriving at the scene.

He’s being held at Allen County Jail on $30,000 bond.

