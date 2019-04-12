Fort Wayne police make an arrest in shooting case
A man is facing an attempted murder charge for his apparent involvement in a shooting.
Police arrested 25-year-old Timothy Coats on Thursday. He's been booked into the Allen County Jail.
Officials wouldn't say which shooting that Coats was alleged to be involved in but he's facing three felony charges including: Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
He's due in court Wednesday, April 17.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
ISP Master Trooper shares personal...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Arrest made in fatal shooting;...
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.