A man is facing an attempted murder charge for his apparent involvement in a shooting.

Police arrested 25-year-old Timothy Coats on Thursday. He's been booked into the Allen County Jail.

Officials wouldn't say which shooting that Coats was alleged to be involved in but he's facing three felony charges including: Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

He's due in court Wednesday, April 17.