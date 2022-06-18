FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for a suspect they believe to be armed who was involved in a northeast Fort Wayne shooting Saturday morning.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Ferndale Drive at Woodview Manor Apartments, one mile east of the campus for Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne.

According to an alert from PFW, the suspect left the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The alert describes the suspect as a 23-year-old white male with shaggy hair wearing a gray shirt.

Dispatch confirmed there was a victim of the shooting who was in non life-threatening condition.

The alert advised everyone to be careful and avoid the area. Anyone with information or concerns is advised to call 911.