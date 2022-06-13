

Fort Wayne Police is asking the public’s help in identifying this man.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a battery at a local business last month.

The battery happened on May 26 at roughly 10:30 p.m., according to a police media release, which did not name the business.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 and black. Anyone with information of who it might be in these pictures is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

Anyone who does not want to call Crime Stoppers can also use the police department’s anonymous P3 Tips App, as well, police said.