FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for the suspect in a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in the alley of a southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood.

FWPD confirmed to WANE 15 two men were walking through an alley in the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive just before 2:30 p.m. when a third man approached them and fired multiple shots, hitting one of the men. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have been canvassing the neighborhood to learn any possible details of the incident. This story will be updated as we get more information.