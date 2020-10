FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWPD are looking for a person of interest in a suspicious death of a toddler investigation.

Trevon Bishop, 23, is described as:

Male, black

5 foot 6 inches

161 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Bishop currently has an outstanding warrant for Carrying a Handgun without a Permit, FWPD said.

Anyone with information on Bishop’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.