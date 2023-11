FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says a missing 23-year-old woman has been found safe.

Mary Louise Cooley was last seen just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Lillie Street. FWPD issued an alert shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, and about half-an-hour later reported that she was found safe by patrol officers searching the area.

Police had been concerned because it was believed she was not wearing warm clothing.