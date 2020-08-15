FWPD looking for missing man last seen downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a man who was last seen walking in the downtown area.

The FWPD is searching for Tristin Robinson, 27, who they said is missing. Robinson is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has short blond hair and a short, scruffy beard and mustache. Robinson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a rainbow Tie-Dye colored shirt with the name “Indiana” across the front, and black sandals.

Tristan Robinson, 27

Police said they are concerned for Robinson’s wellbeing. Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts are asked to immediately contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.