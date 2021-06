Photo of Landon Shroyer provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A missing 8-year-old boy in Fort Wayne has been located.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Landon Shroyer after he disappeared around 10:30 Wednesday night in the 2100 block of East Fairfax Avenue.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, police said Landon was located and is safe at home.