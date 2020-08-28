FWPD looking for missing 86-year-old man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is currently looking for a missing man, James “Jim” Gibbons.

Gibbons is described as:

White

86-years-old

5′ 9”

165 lbs

Gray hair and blue eyes

Gibbons was last seen leaving Lutheran Life Villages at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday driving a 2003 Gold Honda Accord. He was possibly wearing gray pants and a black shirt at the time of his disappearance.

According to the report, his family has no idea as to where he may he heading. They are very concerned for his well being.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts are asked to immediately call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.