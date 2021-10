FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are looking for 12-year-old Dereonah Terrella, last seen in the 1900 block of Maplewood Road around 10 Sunday night.

Terrella is described as Black, 5’4″ and 198 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt and black pants.

Police believe she could be in danger.

If you have any information on Terrella’s location, call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.