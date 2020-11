Mikelray Canaday is a white male, stands 5’6″ and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with tan jogger pants and a black baseball cap around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 12-year-old Fort Wayne boy, previously reported as missing, has been located and is safe.

Fort Wayne Police would like to thank all citizens that assisted in the search.