FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery of a South Anthony Boulevard market and are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

At about 4:19 p.m. on Monday, the suspect pictured entered the American and Asian Market at 4353 S. Anthony Blvd. and committed the robbery, police said. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic who is roughly 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201.