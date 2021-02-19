FWPD looking for approval to add hundreds of body cameras

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After getting approval to purchase 100 body cameras, the chief of the Fort Wayne Police Department and Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday a request to buy 220 more for the force.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, City Council will consider the request to spend nearly $600,000 for the additional cameras. More than $300,000 was approved for the original 100 cameras in the 2021 budget.

“The City is in position to receive a significant discount on the purchase price and utilize grant

funds,” the statement read. “Not all of the body cameras will be placed into service immediately as it will take time for the backbone of the system to be put into place and the body cameras will be phased in over time.”

The request has been set to be introduced at council on February 23, with possible passage on March 9.

The purchase of additional body cameras has been part of the discussion in the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice.

WANE 15 is speaking with Fort Wayne Police Department Chief Steve Reed and will update this story with his comments.