FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that happened on the city’s northeast side Friday night.

A release from the police department said officers responded around 11:47 p.m. to a report of gun shots and a man lying in the street near the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man still lying in the street. Officers started rendering aid and noticed multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics then arrived and immediately took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, the report said.

Officers started to canvas the area to gather any evidence that would assist in the investigation. They said they spoke with people in the area and gathered any video footage from home and business surveillance systems.

Preliminary investigation determined a white SUV was in the area when witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and later saw the man lying in the street. One citizen called 911, while another attempted to help the victim until police arrived.

Fort Wayne’s Homicide Team and Aerial Support Unit were called to the scene to investigate. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact FWPD at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the P3 Tips App.

This incident remains under investigation by FWPD and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.