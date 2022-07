FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing woman, FWPD announced Saturday in a public safety alert.

Jill Hine, 66, is described as a white female with shoulder-length hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and black shoes.

Public Safety Alert sent to a cell phone

Police said Hine was last seen around 9:45 a.m. in the area of 900 Putnam St.

