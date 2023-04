FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 11-year-old girl is missing from Fort Wayne, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Dynastee Talley is described by police as a girl with brown hair last seen wearing a red hoodie with writing on it. Dynastee was last seen near 1300 Swinney Ave. around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who finds Dynastee or has more information, call 911 or 260-449-7486.