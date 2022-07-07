FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has launched Citizens Online Reporting, a page on their website that allows users to report non-emergency calls for services when a officer isn’t needed.

Only non-emergency calls where there is no suspect on the scene should be reported through the module.

The following issues can be reported on the page through a specified form:

Child custody violations

Identity theft

Illegal dumping

Neighborhood complaint

Previous disturbance

Previous suspicious person(s) or vehicle(s)

Theft from vehicle(s)

Protective order violations

Threats

Vandalism

Additional loss

Any crime reported on Citizens Online Reporting will go to police record techs who are responsible for making sure someone sees it in a timely manner. The department says they are aiming for 24 to 48 hour response times.

The pandemic helped the FWPD realize that they could handle certain calls without an officer needing to be present. The module will help free up road officers so they can handle more serious crimes.

The page for Citizens Online Reporting can be found here.