FWPD issues ‘many thanks’ for a peaceful Day 5 of protests

The following is a summary of Day 5 of protests in downtown Fort Wayne as provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department. The summary covers the time period from 8 pm to 11 pm Tuesday:

Day 5 of downtown protests were once again peaceful. About 150 protesters gathered on the courthouse lawn throughout the day. They were peaceful and no arrests were made. The only incident was that related to heat and one person required a medical check by TRAA. Once again the Fort Wayne Police Department would like to thank our community members for peacefully protesting.