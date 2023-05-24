FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police have one person in custody after a standoff east of downtown early Wednesday.

Authorities tell us it started around 1:30 this morning, with a 9-1-1 hang-up.

Dispatchers then started receiving texts from a woman at a home in the one-thousand block of East Berry Street.



She said she’d been battered and was being held against her will.

Police responded, and tried to get the woman and a man to exit the home.

She eventually did come out on her own… but the man refused.



After making numerous attempts to contact him, police started using tear gas.

The man exited the house around 5:40 and was taken into custody.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.