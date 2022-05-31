FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a string of three robberies involving the same man that have occurred since May 22.
The man has been armed with a long-barreled revolver, which he hasn’t hesitated to point at cashiers, according to a statement from police.
He has always worn a long dark blue coat with a hood with white paint stains, police said. He also wears a surgical mask. He appears to somehow get away from scenes in a vehicle but police have no description of what make or model that might be.
The man is described as between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches tall, black, late 40s to early 50s and thin.
He’s accused of robbing:
- The Phillips 66 at 1415 N. Coliseum Blvd. on May 22
- The Lassus at 5917 Lima Road on May 31
- The Quick Stop at 3170 E. State Blvd. on May 31