FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a string of three robberies involving the same man that have occurred since May 22.

The man has been armed with a long-barreled revolver, which he hasn’t hesitated to point at cashiers, according to a statement from police.

He has always worn a long dark blue coat with a hood with white paint stains, police said. He also wears a surgical mask. He appears to somehow get away from scenes in a vehicle but police have no description of what make or model that might be.

The man is described as between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches tall, black, late 40s to early 50s and thin.

He’s accused of robbing: