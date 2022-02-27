FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed in a shooting south of downtown Fort Wayne late Saturday night, while another two people were injured.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that the shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Oliver Street. Tim Hughes with the Fort Wayne Police Homicide Section confirmed an adult female was killed, one adult male is in “critical” condition and another adult male has suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or any possible suspect, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201.

