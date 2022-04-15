FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne police were called to the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove at 9:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported.

The shooting left one man dead, and another man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several people saw a vehicle leave the scene; however, there were conflicting reports of what the vehicle looked like.

Police say the identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

WANE 15 had a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with any information to call them at (260) 427-1201, use the P3 App, or call Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.