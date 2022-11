FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a reported shooting at the Walmart in Southtown Crossing.

A shooting has not been confirmed, but dispatch said police were investigating the reports.

In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an area cordoned off with crime scene tape, with several cars inside.

No details have been released.

The Walmart remained open to shoppers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to learn more.