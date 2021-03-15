1 in critical condition after taxi driver strikes pedestrian near West Coliseum Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An adult male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by taxi driver near West Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road early Monday morning.

Fort Wayne police responded to the 3100 block of West Coliseum Boulevard just after 4 a.m. on Monday, according to official logs. A taxi driver was driving eastbound on Coliseum Boulevard when the pedestrian stepped out in the roadway in the path of the vehicle. The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Drivers are asked to avoid West Coliseum Boulevard as crews investigate the scene.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather additional information.