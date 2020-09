Fort Wayne police investigate a report of a man down in the 600 blk. of E. Lewis St. Tuesday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police responded to a report of a man down in the 600 block of E. Lewis Street late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection with Hanna Street. A WANE 15 crew observed a bicycle in the middle of the street, and a backpack off to the side.

Medics took one person to a hospital. Police at the scene were not able to provide any information about that person’s condition, or what might have caused his injuries.