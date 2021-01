FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The FWFD is investigating the cause of a house fire in Southeast Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to the 3000 block of Adams Street around 3:50 p.m. to a house fully-involved in fire.

The fire took about 45 minutes to bring under control. Firefighters say the house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

One adult and two children were able to safely self-evacuate the home. No injuries have been reported.