FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man Tuesday afternoon at a gas station on the city’s southeast side, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15.

At least six police cars and multiple K9s were on the scene around 1 p.m. between Cash America Pawn and the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue.

Police determined the victim was in their car at the gas station when the suspect shot them. Police believe the victim possibly ran from their car across the road, where they were found in the parking lot of the pawn shop.

Dispatch confirmed the victim was initially in serious condition. Police said in a press release the victim was later listed in non-life-threatening condition at the hospital.

Both businesses have been taped off by police.

Police are talking to potential witnesses and looking at surveillance video for any information on the suspect.