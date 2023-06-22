FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted bank robbery Thursday at a 3Rivers Federal Credit Union in Waynedale.

Public information officer Jeremy Webb confirmed to WANE 15 there was an attempted robbery at a 3Rivers location in the 5000 block of Bluffton Road. Several squad cars could be seen outside the bank around 10 a.m.

Investigators determined the suspect walked into the bank and slid a note to the teller demanding money, but police could not confirm if any money was taken. The suspect then left on foot. Police said they believe the suspect did not have any weapons.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 60s, slim built, with salt and pepper hair.

The bank is temporarily closed, and it’s unclear when it will open again.

The attempted robbery is still under investigation.