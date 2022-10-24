FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash Monday on the city’s southeast side that sent three people to the hospital.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is blocked off near the Sunoco gas station while police investigate.

Police determined two men in a silver Hyundai Sonata were going west on Paulding Road. A woman driving a white truck was going south on Decatur Road.

Police said witnesses told them the Hyundai ran a red light, hitting the truck.

Police told WANE 15 the men in the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman in the truck was taken to the hospital for observation.

Police determined the third vehicle involved, another white truck, was stopped at the intersection and was hit by debris from the crash. Police said no one in that truck was hurt.

Police said they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story.