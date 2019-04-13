Shots fired into house, woman seriously hurt

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.

A woman is in serious condition after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of East Suttenfield Street. She was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Officers were called to the area around 12:43 a.m. on report of a shooting, after multiple people called 911.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was later downgraded to serious condition.

FWPD has not released any information about a possible suspect or suspect vehicle. They have not said what led up to the shooting.