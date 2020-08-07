FWPD hosts backpack giveaway in Lawton Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police gave out backpacks to students early Thursday evening at Lawton Park with the help of area donors.

Normally the officers hold the giveaway at Headwaters Park, but the annual giveaway have to move to a drive-by pickup format at Lawton Park due to the COVID-19. The department didn’t let the venue change to stop them from helping people in need.

“When we though about it, the need outweighed the risk of hosting the event,” said Jessica Crozier, Director of Victim Assistance, Fort Wayne Police Department. “A lot of families are struggling right now, especially due to COVID. So we wanted to fill a need and take some pressure off, even it was something small like a book bag to start the school year off great.”

Several local businesses and organizations donated bags for the giveaway, and the 10 Point Coalition helped distribute them.