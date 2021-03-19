FWPD: Homicides increased in 2020 but solve rate stayed high

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While 2020 saw a drop in many non-violent crimes, homicides were on the rise in Fort Wayne.

Throughout 2020, Fort Wayne police saw decreases in several nonviolent crimes, including robberies, property crimes, and some drug offenses. Fort Wayne Police spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena said the declines likely had to do with more people staying home during the pandemic. Businesses that closed and people staying home due to the pandemic also likely helped keep robberies and burglaries down. While those extenuating circumstances were the driver for the decrease, the department is hoping to keep the momentum throughout 2021.

As for the homicide rate in Fort Wayne, the city saw nearly double the number of homicides compared to the year before, from 29 to 42. It was a trend that Rosales-Scatena said was consistent over most mid-sized cities in the U.S., but she said 42 homicide victims is still too many in the eyes of the department.

“Still too high for our city, but the clearance rate was at 81%, that has remained steady over the last couple years for us here as we change the way we kind of focus how we do a homicide investigation,” said Rosales-Scatena.

Those changes made have had a direct correlation in keeping their solve rate up, and the department is continuing to make changes with recommendations from the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice to keep taking “real, positive steps forward.”

“You know it’s not a perfect system, it never is going to be, but we’re going to work diligently to bridge those gaps build that trust, and make this community better,” Rosales-Scatena said. “I think those steps are going to be things that we can really utilize and dive into, and a lot of the stuff we are already doing in on the ground working on the background getting those things built up. So I think you’ll see some major progress this year in terms of a lot of things that we’re going to be doing.”

Some of the changes include ramping up patrols on hotels in the city and increasing visibility on the city’s Southeast side, where half of the homicides took place. However, Rosales-Scatena said the effects of those changes will not be immediately noticeable.

“Sometimes it’s one of those things where we don’t see the results of what we’re doing for a few years, but we are in that area, doing heavy, heavy police work, trying to get those numbers down working with community members to bridge those trust gaps that lie there and hoping that we can make safer, hoping that we can make that quadrant just as safe as every other one still,” said Rosales-Scatena.

In all, 2020 saw 42 homicides within city limits. Thirty-four homcides were closed or cleared with 29 being cleared by arrest. Another four homicides were cleared by exceptional means or a deceased suspect, while one was ruled self-defense and resulted in no charges and another is currently pending review by the prosecutor.