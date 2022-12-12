FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) participated in the second Kops 4 Kids event in as many weeks Monday at the Meijer located on Maysville Road.

The goal of Kops 4 Kids is to find families in need and provide Christmas to children who may not have the chance to get all the gifts they would like.

Typically, Kops 4 Kids is only held once per year, but the FWPD said the number of families participating this year was so high that they had to add a second event.

The first Kops 4 Kids took place at the Meijer near the corner of Dupont and Diebold roads Dec. 5.

The FWPD said no more applications will be accepted this year because the program is “full.”