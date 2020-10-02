FWPD holds ‘Pink Badge Campaign’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In honor of the men and women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, the Fort Wayne Police Department is wearing pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to breastcancer.org, around one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and it is the second leading cause of death among women yearly.

The department said that officers who raise a significant amount of money for breast cancer research will wear the badges on their Mollie vests which were donated by Brateman Uniforms.

“We want to be able to show this community that we are supportive in everything that they do…and we think it’s really important too because we’ve had two female officers who have been touched by breast cancer. They are survivors, and we are very grateful that they were able to receive treatment and get well again but we know there are still lots of people still fighting and those who have gone before us who are now at rest,” said Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

The campaign runs through Oct. 31. All of the money raised will go toward the Peppermint Giggles Project which gives chemo care packages to people with breast cancer and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.